Trent Alexander-Arnold compared to David Beckham by former Man Utd favourite as Liverpool star is told his delivery is 'as good as anyone's' amid interest from Real Madrid
Former Manchester United star Denis Irwin has likened Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold with David Beckham amid the full-back's Real Madrid links.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Alexander-Arnold likened with Beckham
- Irwin claims switch to midfield is 'hard'
- Alexander-Arnold likely to join Real Madrid