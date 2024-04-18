‘Treble mentality’ – Ilkay Gundogan’s TV presenter wife Sara defends scathing assessment of Barcelona team-mates by ex-Man City captain following painful Champions League defeat to PSG
Ilkay Gundogan’s TV presenter wife has lauded her husband’s “treble mentality” following his scathing assessment of Barcelona’s Champions League exit.
- German midfielder pointed fingers of blame
- Disappointed to crash out of Europe
- Partner has saluted his desire to be the best