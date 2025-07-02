Chloe Kelly making a permanent return to Arsenal is a no-brainer following superb loan spell :GOAL grades the biggest women's deals in the 2025 summer transfer window

All summer long, GOAL is handing out grades for the biggest transfers from around the women's game

After a blockbuster 2024 summer transfer window saw the likes of Mary Earps, Vivianne Miedema and Lucy Bronze make big moves, the women's game looks set for more headline-grabbing switches in 2025. That always felt like the case, given players such as Chloe Kelly, Korbin Albert and Olga Carmona were among those becoming free agents this summer, whiles the likes of Jule Brand, Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Jill Roord all made eye-catching moves very early in the window.

There are plenty of transfers that have gone through that have been heavily reported on for a while now - be it Laia Aleixandri to Barcelona, Ingrid Engen to Lyon or Sara Dabritz to Real Madrid. Many fans have been simply waiting for when they would be confirmed, rather than if. But, as always, there have already been shocks and surprises along the way, too, and they will continue to add plenty of intrigue to the next few months.

GOAL is here, then, to assess how all parties do in every big transfer. Throughout the summer, every deal will be graded as it happens, letting you track the winners - and losers - of the off-season: