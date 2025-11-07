Tottenham's Yves Bissouma loses over £800k in 'fraud' case after money 'unknowingly' sent out of his bank account

He has made exactly 100 appearances for Spurs since joining them from the Seagulls for £30m ($39m) in 2022, but faces an uncertain future at club level. His contract is running down, with free agency set to be hit in the summer of 2026.

Bissouma is currently sidelined with an ankle injury. He picked up that knock a matter of seconds after stepping off the bench for Mali in a World Cup qualifying clash with Madagascar on October 12.

Said ailment has required surgery, with Bissouma having posted on social media from his hospital bed: "Everything went well. I thank God for everything that happens to me. Everything happens for a reason I’m simply following my destiny. Grateful to God for His protection." Spurs boss Thomas Frank said: "Biss unfortunately had a situation with the national team, I think everyone saw that unfortunately, so he got a ligament injury to his ankle, they'll keep him out for weeks."

Bissouma missed the start of the 2025-26 season while nursing a separate fitness problem, which scuppered any plans of a transfer to Turkish side Fenerbahce being lined up.

While he is set to become available for noting at the end of the current campaign, there remains a chance that a sale will be sanctioned by Spurs in January - allowing them to generate a fee for a player that no longer forms part of long-term plans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.