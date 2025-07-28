Tottenham's 'greatest' transfer calamities: Morgan Gibbs-White's release clause, Paulo Dybala's image rights, Willian's medical and more

Spurs have a long history of failing to get deals over the line in the transfer market, with the circumstances usually unique

When it comes to defining 'Spursy', the footballing community should hold itself to a higher standard. Any team can lose after going two goals up, any side can snatch defeat from the jaws of victory, and ultimately, every fanbase thinks that the universe has it in for them. That's just how sport works.

For Tottenham, however, there is more of a unique history of shenanigans which range from painful, like Sol Campbell's move across north London to Arsenal for free after he said he would stay, to ironic, such as their director of football Fabio Paratici receiving a global footballing ban while running their transfer operations.

Even on the recruitment level, most clubs find themselves stuck in what feels like an endless loop of misadventure - Manchester United supporters were well versed with Nico Gaitan from about 2012 to 2015 without him ever playing for them, for example. But again, the case of Spurs feels strangely unique, with some of their failed deals owing to the most incredible circumstances.

Article continues below

Here are eight of the most incredulous tales they have found themselves in: