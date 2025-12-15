Getty Images Sport
Tottenham's stance on sacking manager Thomas Frank revealed after dismal defeat to Nottingham Forest
Fans left fuming after Spurs' loss against Forest
Spurs fans took to social media following the 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest on Sunday to demand that the club call time on Frank's disappointing spell in charge of the Europa League champions. The humiliating defeat left the north London side in the bottom half of the table, with supporters angry after yet another sub-par display that means Spurs have now won only one of their last seven league matches to leave their top-five hopes in tatters.
Former Tottenham owner Lord Alan Sugar had also urged the club to bring in ex-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as their new manager as he wrote on X: "With the massive fortune of the Lewis family, it would be a win-win situation if they hired Jurgen Klopp in January. Loads of money for players and a great manager. Who agrees #coys."
- AFP
Will Spurs sack Frank?
While Frank has clearly lost the support of a section of the fanbase, BBC and The Athletic report that it is unlikely that the club will part ways with the Danish manager at this stage of the season. The ownership does not want to take any knee-jerk decision which could harm the club in the long run.
The report adds that Frank's performance has come under scrutiny in recent times and the management is assessing the performance, however, the strong sentiment among the ownership is that they want to stick with the experienced former Brentford boss.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Frank aware of Spurs' poor form
Following the Forest defeat, the Spurs boss admitted the shortcomings of his side as he told reporters: "Yeah, it was. It’s hugely disappointing. That was a bad performance, especially first half. I think overall, especially after the 1-0 goal, we looked disjointed. Also, after the second goal, it looked disjointed after that; didn’t win enough duels; and we couldn’t hit each other - it seems like we gave the ball away every single time we won it back throughout the game. That doesn’t help to win a football match. On paper, black and white, we lose 3-0 here. That is disappointing. The better team won today. When things go against us, we have to keep doing the right thing and keep our cool heads."
- AFP
Frank confident of staying in north London
Despite the growing criticism and reports of Spurs sacking their manager, the 52-year-old remains confident that he will stay at the club. The Tottenham manager added: "I think it's pretty evident that if no one gets the time, no one can turn this around. This is not a quick fix. I'm very honest about where we are as well. I was also very honest. Today was a very bad performance, no two ways about that. But I also know that to change this will take some time. No one will want to hear about that. It's just reality. I think the ones who have followed the club and the team, I think it's fair to say there's been a few not too consistent performances and that's the thing. We are working very hard."
Advertisement