Tottenham player ratings vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Randal Kolo Muani & Dominic Solanke goals ease struggling Spurs into Champions League last 16 as one of top seeded sides

Tottenham had the ball in the net inside two minutes through Xavi Simons, who was quickest to react when goalkeeper Kaua Santos pushed out a low cross from Randal Kolo Muani into the box, but the goal was seemingly ruled out for a foul by Destiny Udogie when in an offside position during the build-up.

The visitors went close again after half an hour when a flowing move ended with Wilson Odobert struck the inside of the post from 20 yards, before Simons dribbled his way into the area but saw his close-range effort kept out by Santos.

At the other end, Frankfurt rattled the bar through Hugo Larsson after timing his run to perfection to beat the offside trap as the two sides went into the half-time break on level terms.

Within 120 seconds of the restart, Spurs had the lead. From a free-kick, Simons whipped in a deep cross for Cristian Romero to head back across the face of goal, where Kolo Muani was on hand to score against his former side.

With just under 15 minutes remaining, Tottenham doubled that advantage. Mahmoud Dahoud tried to intercept a high pass into Simons but inadvertently set substitute Dominic Solanke racing away instead, and he grabbed his second goal away at Frankfurt in as many seasons with a well-placed finish to wrap up the points.

