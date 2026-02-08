'Two wins in the last 16!' - Tottenham could be dragged into relegation battle admits Guglielmo Vicario as goalkeeper criticises club's 'tough conditions'

Bryan Mbeumo and Bruno Fernandes scored the goals to hand Michael Carrick his fourth victory in as many games as United showed their opposition that the grass can be greener in a comfortable home victory. Thomas Frank has been under immense scrutiny in north London for a desperately poor set of results, particularly in the Premier League, which leaves the club in 14th spot.

Spurs have been abject at times under the Danish coach and many suggest that his time in charge could be facing an early termination should performances remain poor. With Newcastle and Arsenal making up their next two opponents in the division, there is a chance that the club slip further and further down the table and towards danger.

The nerves around the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium were eased only slightly by last week’s draw with Manchester City and the Spurs faithful will be getting twitchy seeing the sides below them earning wins when they have just two victories in the last 16 games.