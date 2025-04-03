Tottenham are Chelsea's perfect tonic! Cole Palmer & Co. can reinvigorate Champions League chase by downing north London whipping boys

A derby against a club with a horrible record at Stamford Bridge should provide the Blues with an ideal platform to get their season back on track

Whatever form they are in, Chelsea are always optimistic when Tottenham cross London to visit Stamford Bridge. Spurs' record there is - to put it kindly - absolutely abysmal, and the Blues will be determined to exploit that psychological advantage to secure a much-needed victory on Thursday.

Enzo Maresca's side went into the March international break sat fourth in the Premier League, with the UEFA coefficient dictating that even fifth place should be enough to seal Champions League qualification, but a sharp downturn in form and some dire performances mean their season is at risk of drifting at the crucial moment.

A home clash against their fierce rivals and traditional whipping boys is perfectly timed, then, with the weight of history behind them. Victory in the derby at the Bridge is essential if Chelsea want to get their campaign back on track ahead of the run-in.