Tottenham brutally told why Harry Kane will snub emotional return from Bayern Munich as 'ultimate' striker is tipped to join Real Madrid or Barcelona

Another former Spurs star, Danny Murphy, told GOAL recently when asked if Kane back to Spurs could become a 50/50 call: “I would think much less. Harry Kane is succeeding where he is at the moment - more than succeeding, he’s flying and scoring a lot of goals. He’s in a team where he thinks he can compete for the Champions League. He’s won his first league title, first trophy.

“There is always the family factor. We can never know about how that is. I remember Michael Owen being in Spain and a year in just wanting to come home with the family. We don’t know that side of Kane’s life. But from a football perspective, to go back to Tottenham, there is only one reason he would go back there and that’s because of the fact that the fans love him. In terms of football reasons, it would be to try and break Alan Shearer’s record.

“The way he is playing, if he wanted to leave Munich, I think he would have other options where he could go to another club and compete for the biggest honours on the planet - domestic titles and the Champions League. It sounds romantic going back to Tottenham but the reality is that he’d be going there to win a League Cup or an FA Cup. It’s a downgrade. He would be downgrading. His level of performance at the moment, he doesn’t need to.”