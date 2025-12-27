Tottenham boss Thomas Frank faces January dilemma over unwanted loan ace

Spurs are currently 14th in the Premier League table after 17 matches, having lost their last two league games against Nottingham Forest and Liverpool. However, despite the poor run of form, Frank recently claimed that his team is on the 'right track' as the manager told Sky Sports: "Yeah, I think that's fair. I think it doesn't work if you say, 'Ah, the pros are, by the way, are so good. We have so many nice underlying performance indicators, but by the way, we lost 15 games in a row'. It doesn't work like that, so we need to win, and we need to win, hopefully, a lot of football matches.

"But what I like is that we haven't had two bad performances in a row. Maybe we lost two games in a row, but not two bad performances. I think it's a big difference. We performed terribly against Arsenal, which is very bad. But we put in a very good performance against PSG, for example. As an example, bad performance against Nottingham Forest, but a good performance against Liverpool. I know we lost it, but that's what you need to look at. And that's a good indicator of how we bounce back, how we work with the players and the team. And I think that's signs of something going in the right direction."

They will be back in action on Sunday as they travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace in an important fixture.