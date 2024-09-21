What could have been? Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou makes Ivan Toney transfer admission after £65m Dominic Solanke deal

Getty ImagesSoham MukherjeeWhat could have been? Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou makes Ivan Toney transfer admission after £65m Dominic Solanke dealI. ToneyA. PostecoglouTransfersTottenhamPremier LeagueAl AhliSaudi Pro LeagueD. SolankeAnge Postecoglou admitted that Tottenham had interest in Ivan Toney before locking on Dominic Solanke in a £65m deal.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSpurs were looking at Harry Kane's replacementWere mulling to sign Toney from BrentfordSettled with Solanke in the endFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below