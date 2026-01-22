+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Ryan Tolmich

‘To become brave, you have to face what scares you’ - USMNT star Weston McKennie’s Juventus future is uncertain, but his form isn’t

The American star hasn’t always been valued, but his recent uptick in form has been impossible to ignore.

When Weston McKennie returned to the U.S. Men's National Team in the fall, there was a word that kept coming up whenever his name was mentioned: "Freedom". Mauricio Pochettino said that his intention was to give McKennie that freedom on the field because, when he has it, he's a different type of player. 

“I’m the type of player that likes to get forward, and have the freedom to move around, and the trust and belief from the coach to be able to do that, to make runs in behind,” McKennie said in the fall. “I like to be in the box. But I also like to defend and press.”

In recent weeks, he's been given that same freedom at club level - and the results have been clear to see. McKennie is playing the best soccer of his career, scoring goal after goal at a time when his future is more uncertain than ever. With his contract status up in the air and his next step uncertain, McKennie is taking things into his own hands, scoring in three consecutive Champions League games, with the most recent coming on Wednesday against Benfica.

McKennie thrives in freedom and, unless something changes over these next few weeks, he'll be free to sign where he pleases this summer. The more he thrives, the harder it would be for Juventus to lose him.

  • Finding the goal

    In McKennie's own words, there was nothing pretty about Juventus' latest win. They didn't play free-flowing, mistake-free soccer, and they didn't blow Benfica away. They did take advantage of their moments, though, McKennie included.

    Benfica frustrated Juventus throughout the first half, sending both teams into the locker room level. Juventus were quickly able to jump into the lead in the second half on a Kephren Thuram goal in the 55th minute, but it was McKennie's finish a few minutes later that really put the game to bed. Combining with Jonathan David, McKennie weaved his way through Benfica's defense before calmly slotting a shot into the back of the net. It was that moment of calm that won Juventus the game. It also sealed Juve's spot in the next phase of the Champions League.

    "It was a bit of an ugly game," McKennie told UEFA after the game, "but I think we were the better team. I think we deserved to win this game. I think there were some moments where we made it difficult on ourselves with some of the passes we gave up and some of the balls we lost, but at the end of the day, the important thing is to win the game and bring three points home. That's the expectation for us. A true team, for me, is one that can win a beautiful game and one that can win ugly games that don't look so good. We did our job today."

    McKennie's been doing his job better than anyone else recently, clearly emerging as Juventus' star player throughout the last month or two.

  • McKennie David Juventus BenficaGetty Images

    An uncertain time

    McKennie has had plenty of good runs of form throughout his career. Most, coincidentally, have come when his back has been against the wall. From loan spells away to infamous stories of his parking spot being taken away, McKennie has often been made to feel unwanted at Juve, only to respond by earning that want once again.

    "If you guys have followed my career, the summer is always a rollercoaster for me," he said at a USMNT availability. "Nothing's really changed. I'm kind of used to it now.... I don't think anyone wants to have their head messed with every summer, but I'm used to it. Whenever it comes around to summertime, I know it's the best time for me to put my head down, do my best, and get to work to prove people wrong. But more importantly, prove myself right."

    McKennie is in one of those moments where he's fighting to prove himself right. His contract with Juventus ends this upcoming summer, and reports vary about the state of contract negotiations. Regardless, his status with Juventus is, at the very least, uncertain. At this time next year, McKennie could be playing just about anywhere in the world, with publications linking him to MLS, the Premier League, Germany, and, of course, a Juventus stay.

    If Juventus weren't desperate to keep him, they should be now. Letting a player of McKennie's caliber go would be a disaster for the Italian giants, particularly with his current run of form.

  • FBL-ITA-SERIE A-JUVENTUS-LECCEAFP

    Behind McKennie's hot streak

    It's what he's done over the last few weeks that has reinforced that fact, though. 

    Since Nov. 25, when his three-game Champions League scoring streak began against Bodo/Glimt, McKennie has fired four goals while also providing two assists. This season, he's now up to five goals with those three assists, and, for clarity, he had five goals and four assists all of last season. Three of the goals have come in the Champions League. The other two? In Serie A clashes with Cremonese and Lecce, as Juventus continue their fight to hang with the very best of Italian soccer.

    McKennie has proven to be a star in the Champions League, in particular. Per Opta, no Juventus player has scored more Champions League goals than McKennie since his debut with the club. Only Dusan Vlahovic, a striker, can match him.

    McKennie, of course, is not a striker. He is harder to pin down, having featured across the front line and throughout midfield, as well as at wingback. That versatility has long defined his value to Juventus. Now, with goals added to the rest of his game, his impact has become impossible to overlook.

    McKennie deserves credit. So, too, does the man who is putting him in a place to succeed.

  • Spalletti Juventus BenficaGetty

    The Spaletti effect

    Since he arrived at Juventus in 2020, McKennie has played under five full-time coaches. Most of them, at some point, have written him off. 

    The latest coach, Luciano Spaletti, arrived in October, and he seems to have some ideas for how to get the most out of the American midfielder. Formerly manager of Napoli, Inter Milan, Roma and the Italian national team, Spalletti has developed a reputation for being fluid tactically. He famously said in 2022 that tactical systems "no longer exist" in football; it's all about players reacting and exploiting what's in front of them. His job, then, isn't to instill some rigid system, but rather give his players the tools to respond to what the game calls for.

    McKennie has been a fantastic example of that. This season, as per usual, McKennie has played a little bit of everywhere, but he's really found a home as Juventus' right midfielder. With Manuel Locatelli and Teun Koopmeiners charged with the more defensive duties centrally, McKennie is free to roam, create, and impact the game. He's clearly done that to great effect, at least partly due to the freedom that Spalletti has given him to do so.

    "Nothing has changed in my position," McKennie said. "I think it's just the trust and the confidence that the coach and staff give to players. We enjoy playing under him, and enjoy playing as a team, and have fun. We believe in ourselves, and we believe in the concept of what we're trying to do. So hats off to him and his staff and the players. 

    "We're a family. We run, we sacrifice for each other, and that's the most important thing because it helps in games like [Benfica]. Each one of the players would run through the wall for the coach."

    Spalletti, in turn, seems willing to run through a similar wall for McKennie, a player that he has said he has the utmost confidence in.

    "It's a strong person who makes a strong footballer," the coach said in December. "McKennie has this attitude, this way of meeting you halfway, like he's saying: 'You ask, I'll do.' He starts and becomes effective; you can tell he faced his fears when he was young because to become brave, you have to face what scares you. He tries plays that wouldn't normally be a part of his repertoire, but he still tries them."

    Since Spalletti took over, Juventus have been much better. In 17 games, he's won 11 and lost only two, keeping Juve in the fight in both Serie A and the Champions League. His tenure is really only just beginning, though, as McKennie and his teammates still have a lot on the line.

  • TOPSHOT-FBL-EUR-C1-JUVENTUS-BENFICAAFP

    Looking ahead

    For McKennie, there's a lot on the line in these next few months. His contract situation means that he's effectively playing for his next job, whether that's at Juventus or elsewhere. The World Cup is on the horizon, and after missing much of the USMNT 2025 schedule, he has some points to prove with the Americans, where his spot on the field remains uncertain. Meanwhile, there's a season to play and trophies to contend for, because that's always the expectation at a club like Juventus.

    The key, then, will be taking it one thing at a time. 

    In Serie A, Juventus remain in the hunt for the Scudetto, but, after a backbreaking loss to Cagliari this past weekend, that's looking a bit hopeful. As things stand, Juventus sit in fifth place, 10 points behind Inter, who lead the league. They're only three points behind fourth-place Roma, though, which means the push for a spot in next year's Champions League is still on.

    This season's Champions League rolls on, too. With the win over Benfica, the club has solidified its place in the next phase with one game left in the group stage. Should they win that game against Monaco on Wednesday, they could vault into the top eight, which would see them earn a bye right on through to the Round of 16.

    And then there's the USMNT, which will gather again in March for crucial friendlies against Portugal and Belgium. On current form, McKennie would probably be the player to watch in Pochettino's side, particularly with how little we've seen of him in that side over the last year.

    Looking at the bigger picture, McKennie has taken a time of uncertainty and turned it into a time of optimism. As he faces his latest career crossroads, he's playing better than ever, which will only open up options going forward. What's next for McKennie remains a mystery; his talent doesn't, though, as he continues to showcase just how much he can do with a little bit of freedom and belief from the right people.

