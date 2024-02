Majority of South Africans don't agree with Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos about Khanyisa Mayo's exclusion from the national team.

The Cape Town City striker was joint top scorer in the 2022/23 Premier Soccer League campaign after finding the back of the net 12 times alongsided Sundowns' Peter Shalulile.

However, he has been in and out of Bafana Bafana, and was not even part of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations squad that won a Bronze.

The fans feel the Belgian has a hidden agenda and that is the reason Mayo has not been a regular in the national team despite his exploits at the club level.