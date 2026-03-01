Time for Golden Arrows star to make move to Gauteng? In-form forward cautioned against rushed transfer to Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs or Mamelodi Sundowns
Ndlovu in demand
Every season, there emerges a talent that catches attention for his marvellous performances in the Premier Soccer League.
This season, Golden Arrows' Siyanda Ndlovu is enjoying top form and is said to be on the radar of the top teams.
However, Chiefs legend William Shongwe has advised Ndlovu to take his time because if he makes a rushed decision to transfer to the Gauteng big clubs, he may end up regretting it.
Ndlovu gets legendary advice
"Sometimes these players are doing well but fail once they play with other good players in the big teams. But it depends on a player-to-player basis if they've got character," Shongwe told KickOff.
"Most just drop and become overwhelmed by the stage. It's not always the case, though, because, as you can see, the likes of Khulumani Ndamane are settling in very well at Mamelodi Sundowns.
“There's also Nkosinathi Sibisi, who has gone on to be a key member of the [Orlando] Pirates squad," he added.
Is Ndlovu capable of doing well at big clubs?
According to Shongwe, the star is capable of joining a bigger club and being a success, but he has to grow first where he is now.
"But it's not easy coming from a club like Arrows. It doesn't mean it is not possible, though. Hopefully, Ndlovu will continue to grow and add to what we have already seen him doing so far. I hope that at the end of the day, he is going to be at a better club,” Shongwe stated.
"[Kaizer] Chiefs, Pirates, and Sundowns’ style of play doesn't differ that much. They all rely on build-up play. If he can make it to one club, then he will make it at any of the three clubs."
Time for Ndlovu to get a Bafana call-up?
Given how he is performing in the season, Bafana Bafana's head coach, Hugo Broos, has been told to consider the forward for a slot in the national team.
Puso Dithejane, currently with Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer, is another player who deserves a call-up, according to former Bafana midfielder Kagisho Dikgacoi.
“Puso Dithejane has been doing well. He hasn’t played enough for Bafana,” Dikgacoi said.
"You have Siyanda Ndlovu, who plays with us at Arrows. He’s been doing well, even though he hasn’t, you know, been exposed to international football."