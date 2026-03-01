Time for Golden Arrows star to make move to Gauteng? In-form forward cautioned against rushed transfer to Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs or Mamelodi Sundowns

Every season, there emerges a talent that catches attention for his marvellous performances in the Premier Soccer League.

This season, Golden Arrows' Siyanda Ndlovu is enjoying top form and is said to be on the radar of the top teams.

However, Chiefs legend William Shongwe has advised Ndlovu to take his time because if he makes a rushed decision to transfer to the Gauteng big clubs, he may end up regretting it.