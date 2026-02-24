Threat to Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis and Mohau Nkota? Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos told to consider Kaizer Chiefs product for 2026 FIFA World Cup!

South Africa managed to grab a ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals after a challenging campaign in the CAF qualifiers.

After the ticket was sealed, what remains now is full preparation as Bafana Bafana aim for a better campaign at the global football showpiece.

After a disappointing campaign at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, Broos would be happy to have a much-improved World before he leaves his job after the World Cup finals.

To achieve his dream for a better campaign in the Mexico-United States-Canada-hosted finals, the Belgian must pick the best players.

Now, former Bafana midfielder Kagisho Dikgacoi has pointed out two players who should be considered.