Threat to Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis and Mohau Nkota? Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos told to consider Kaizer Chiefs product for 2026 FIFA World Cup!
Stiff competition for Bafana World Cup slots
South Africa managed to grab a ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals after a challenging campaign in the CAF qualifiers.
After the ticket was sealed, what remains now is full preparation as Bafana Bafana aim for a better campaign at the global football showpiece.
After a disappointing campaign at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, Broos would be happy to have a much-improved World before he leaves his job after the World Cup finals.
To achieve his dream for a better campaign in the Mexico-United States-Canada-hosted finals, the Belgian must pick the best players.
Now, former Bafana midfielder Kagisho Dikgacoi has pointed out two players who should be considered.
'They have done well'
“Puso Dithejane has been doing well. He hasn’t played enough for Bafana,” Dikgacoi told FARPost.
"You have Siyanda Ndlovu, who plays with us at Arrows. He’s been doing well, even though he hasn’t, you know, been exposed to international football."
Who is Bafana's best No. 10?
Recently, Relebohile Mofokeng has made his mark as a reliable No. 10 after being switched from the wing, sometimes relegating Sipho Mbule and Patrick Maswanganyi to the periphery.
As the No. 10 role debate rages, Broos must be following it with a lot of keenness because he will need to pick the best for the World Cup showpiece.
During the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco, Mbule was a trusted playmaker, but recently, he has been conspicuously missing in the Buccaneers' matchday squads.
Should Broos move Mofokeng from the wing and play him as No. 10?
According to Dikgacoi, President Yama 2000 is a good No. 10 option if Sipho Mbule and Themba Zwane are not in the team.
“I mean, Mofokeng in that position, that role of the number 10, he’s done exceptionally well also for Pirates. And I think that could be an option just to give us the legs and the speed if it happens that, you know, Themba Zwane is not in the team or Sipho Mbule is not in the team," Dikgacoi argued.
“But as I said, I think, you know, currently from the crop of players that have been in the Bafana, if, you know, those players are not available or not ready to play, I think Mofokeng currently is the one who’s been doing well in that number 10 role.
“And he did also mention that he’s enjoying it there. He creates more chances; he can score goals from that position. And it’s true, he has been doing exceptionally well in that position," he added.
“But, you know, like I said, there are those players, Dithejane, and then there are players like Ndlovu, who maybe if the coach considers him, maybe he may want to try to introduce beforehand in those friendlies that are coming up just to see, you know, how ready he is, the readiness to play in the World Cup.”
Will Dithejane pose a threat to Mofokeng, Appollis and Nkota?
If Broos picks Dithejane, who recently left TS Galaxy for Chicago Fire, then his addition will be a direct threat to Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, and Mohau Nkota, Bafana Bafana's lead wingers.
Usually, Mofokeng has been a winger for Pirates and Bafana, and Dithejane's inclusion might also pose a danger to him too.