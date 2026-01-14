Getty
'I thought I'd turned into Fabrizio Romano!' - Jamie Redknapp blames his father Harry for on-air Antoine Semenyo to Liverpool transfer gaffe
- Getty Images Sport
Redknapp's claim
Redknapp suggested on Sky Sports, after Semenyo had scored a late winner in his final appearance for Bournemouth against Tottenham, that the winger could reject a much-anticipated move to City and instead head to Liverpool after a late hijack, and he has now revealed the source of that claim: his father, Harry. The pair were, according to Jamie, in conversation on the day, as Harry claimed Semenyo could be going to Liverpool. Just 24 hours after the claim was made live on air, the winger completed his switch to the Etihad.
After the Bournemouth clash, former Liverpool and Tottenham midfielder Redknapp had said: "Everyone thinks it's a foregone conclusion, I'm not so sure. I've heard there might be a little bit of a twist still... "I think Liverpool could still be in the equation... Why they haven't come in as strongly, I'm surprised because you look at that position with Mo Salah, how long he's going to be at the club for, we don't know. But if you've got a player of that quality, he's a match-winner, turns up in the big moments, why wouldn't you be in for him?! "So I'm not saying it's a Sky Sports breaking news moment, but all I'm saying is I've heard tonight it might not be the foregone conclusion everyone's talking about and that he's going to be having a medical at Man City. There might still be a little twist. I hope so!"
- Getty Images Sport
'I got it completely wrong!'
Redknapp admitted his mistake on another Sky broadcast this week, and made reference to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, after host Mark Chapman poked fun at his error: "I heard there was going to be a twist! And there wasn't! I'm not going to lie, Mark, sometimes you get information from people, and you expect better.
"On this occasion, my dad called me, he was at Bournemouth when Semenyo scored that incredible goal, and he said ‘I think there might be a twist and he might be going to Liverpool’. I thought ‘I'm going to say that on air’. I thought I had turned into Fabrizio Romano for five seconds, and I got it completely wrong."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Semenyo's ideal start
Semenyo has enjoyed an ideal start to life at City, first scoring and assisting in a 10-1 FA Cup win over Exeter City, before netting in the 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final first leg win over Newcastle.
He said after the clash with the Magpies: “The whole environment here is perfect. Everyone is confident and wanting to achieve the best. I’ve just come into that and they’ve helped me with my confidence and they’ve made me feel welcome. It’s been a lot, definitely been a lot, but I’m enjoying it so far, I’m definitely picking things up very quickly. I’m enjoying it. I’m taking the confidence from Bournemouth to here. I’m playing with a smile on my face. I’m enjoying every moment.”
Semenyo added: “It was a tough game today. We just had to stick in there, we knew we would get chances. I was just in the right area to tap it in and we’re victorious so we’re happy.”
Semenyo did score a second goal but it was ruled out by VAR, much to Guardiola's chagrin. He said: "Four officials and VAR were not able to take the decision - they had to go to the referee. We know how it works and that will make us stronger."
- GOAL
What comes next?
City are currently second in the Premier League table, six points behind leaders Arsenal. Semenyo and his new team-mates will next be in action against Manchester United in a major derby this weekend.
Advertisement