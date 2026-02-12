Thomas Tuchel set to extend England stay and sign new contract until 2028

Questions have, however, been asked of his future before a first trophy is chased down. With his current contract due to expire in the summer, a return to domestic coaching has been mooted. The 52-year-old is among those said to have been considered by Manchester United as they prepare to appoint a permanent successor to Ruben Amorim - with Michael Carrick in interim charge of the Red Devils for now.

Tottenham, who have sacked Thomas Frank, are also said to be admirers, while Real Madrid are another heavyweight outfit working under a caretaker coach at present - with Alvaro Arbeloa taking over from Xabi Alonso. Questions are being asked of whether Pep Guardiola will still be at Manchester City next season and if Luis Enrique will agree fresh terms at PSG.

The English Football Association is aware of those rumours and are moving to ensure that Tuchel remains at their helm heading forward. The Times reports that a deal through a “home” Euros in 2028 has been thrashed out.