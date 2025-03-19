'Are you still upset with me?' - Thomas Tuchel's awkward conversation with Morgan Gibbs-White after initial England omission as Nottingham Forest star called up only as Cole Palmer replacement
Morgan Gibbs-White has revealed what he told Thomas Tuchel after finally being called up to the England team as a replacement for Cole Palmer.
- Gibbs-White interacted with Tuchel
- Was omitted from initial England squad
- Forest star replaced injured Palmer in the team