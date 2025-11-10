Getty Images Sport
Thomas Muller for president?! Bayern Munich chief backs club legend to step into lead role after MLS adventure ends
Hainer's advice to Muller on MLS move and future leadership
Hainer has confirmed a surprising conversation with Muller, where he advised the veteran forward to move to Major League Soccer to prepare for a potential future leadership role at Bayern. Speaking to Abendzeitung, Hainer revealed: "After his departure was confirmed, Thomas Muller came to my office. I advised him in a personal conversation that if he later wanted a job in sports, he should move to MLS."
This advice underscores a strategic vision for Muller's post-playing career, aiming to broaden his experience before a potential return to the Bavarian club. Hainer also explicitly stated that a path back to Bayern in an operational capacity remains open for Muller. "He can work operationally for us. He can become a brand ambassador. He could even succeed me one day," Hainer affirmed, highlighting the immense value Bayern places on their legendary player.
This sentiment echoes previous comments from supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who last month also endorsed Muller's move to North America and expressed a desire for former players to take on leadership roles at Bayern.
- Imagn
'Muller hype' in Vancouver Whitecaps
Since joining Vancouver Whitecaps on a free transfer in August 2025, the ex-Germany star has created a "veritable Muller hype" in MLS. The German forward has been in exceptional form, quickly becoming a key player for the Canadian side. In just seven MLS appearances, he has netted seven goals and provided three assists. His overall record for the Whitecaps across all competitions stands at an impressive nine goals and four assists in 13 games.
Muller, however, remains grounded despite his success. He told Bayerischer Rundfunk: "I didn't come here to become Vancouver's superstar. I feel a responsibility to give something back to the club. We want the stadium to be full and to draw attention to the sport in the city." He also light-heartedly confirmed his communication skills are adapting to his new environment, joking, "Don't worry, Radio Muller broadcasts here too."
His immediate focus is on the MLS Conference semi-finals, where Vancouver Whitecaps are set to face LAFC. Muller, accustomed to European knockout formats, admitted some unfamiliarity with the MLS structure: "I thought playoffs were like basketball or ice hockey. If I could choose, I'd prefer a home and away game." The first round of the MLS playoffs is contested as a best-of-three series before reverting to single-elimination matches.
Muller's contract runs until December 31, but includes an option for another year. He is due to return to Germany for a visit next month, maintaining close ties with his former club through a "golf chat group" with many ex-Bayern colleagues.
Kompany earns praise from Bayern chief
President Hainer was also effusive in his praise for current Bayern coach Vincent Kompany, calling him a "stroke of luck" for the club. Kompany's leadership style has evidently resonated with the club hierarchy and players. "He's someone who never puts himself in the spotlight, but rather the team. The players repay him for that," Hainer stated. He also believes Kompany is capable of ushering in a new era of success at the club, saying: "I also believe Kompany is capable of ushering in an era at the record champions."
Kompany has guided Bayern to an undefeated start this season, a stark contrast to recent managerial changes at the club. Hainer commented on the timing of Julian Nagelsmann's potential return, suggesting it would have been "far too early" for the former Bayern coach, who is now gaining experience with the national team. "He will become a very good coach, I'm convinced of that. He's gaining that experience now with the national team."
- AFP
What next for Bayern?
For Bayern Munich, the immediate future involves continuing their strong domestic and European campaign under Kompany. The club's leadership, including Hainer, appears to be laying the groundwork for Muller's potential return in a non-playing capacity, signalling a clear desire to integrate club legends into their long-term structure.
Top of the Bundesliga and Champions League tables, they will look to bounce back from the weekend's 2-2 draw with Union Berlin by beating Freiburg in their first game after the international break. Days later, they will take on European contenders Arsenal in London.
