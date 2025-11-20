Thomas Muller gives clear answer on Vancouver Whitecaps contract extension as Bayern legend targets MLS title win just months after joining

"Yes - full attack", the German enthusiastically replied when kicker asked him if he'd be staying in Vancouver beyond 2025.

The Whitecaps will be facing rivals Los Angeles FC in the MLS Cup Playoffs, Eastern Conference semi-finals this weekend. "In the current context, it would mean a great deal; it's my here and now," Muller conceded when asked about the importance of winning more titles. "Above all, I've moved to a new league and a new country and would then have experienced an extraordinary team performance within a short period of time.

"Consequently, I can say that I am very happy here and am having a lot of fun. But it is of course much more relaxed than in Munich or the rest of Germany."

He also noted that he didn't join the Whitecaps for "vacation", asserting that he is not taking his stint in the MLS for granted. "It was very easy to jump in, they put me in good positions,” he said. “They won a penalty for me in every game. For sure you have to be ready for the competition but I was not coming here for vacation, I wanted to do a serious job and that was always my goal when I came here that I wanted to perform.

“But you never know in a different country, a new league and a new team how long this process will last till you’re a real part of the team. In the end I’ve always been able to adapt to a situation really quickly, I've adjusted my playing style in tiny ways so often. It’s nothing special.”

