'I will break a rule' - Thomas Frank reveals Tottenham's failed plans to sign Antoine Semenyo as under-fire manager admits transfer window 'isn't like Football Manager'

Frank told reporters: “The club are working relentlessly to do what they can to improve the squad, especially Johan [Lange], Fabio [Paritici] and Vinai [Venkatesham] and all those behind them. We can't be obsessed with a short-term fix as we cannot limit what we do in the future.

“I can promise the Lewis family are super committed and there is no doubt the club is clear, I will break a rule, we wanted to sign Semenyo. They did everything - that is a big signing with finances and all that.

"So that's the quality of players we're looking for to improve the squad, and if we can't find that, then it's definitely better to take the right decisions.

"Not just saying we're just getting quality players going forward because we all know it's not that easy, and I'm sure, for whatever reason, we are not able to get another player or players in this window, then for the summer it's a big summer ahead, and I'm not in doubt we'll see big improvements there."

