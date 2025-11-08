'I would take that!' - Thomas Frank praises Man Utd's attacking threat with key stat as Spurs boss admits he wasn't surprised by Ruben Amorim's tinkering

The Spurs boss also came up against a familiar face in Mbeumo, who was signed by the Dane at Brentford in 2019. Mbeumo scored 70 goals in 242 matches under Frank before completing a mega-money move to United this summer, despite interest from Tottenham and his former manager.

Though the Cameroonian has been a revelation from his favoured right-wing position this season, Amorim shifted him to the left to face Spurs, pushing Amad into the front three and dropping striker Benjamin Sesko to the bench. Nevertheless, Frank said this was a wrinkle he wasn't totally stunned by.

"I think it's not the first time Ruben has, how can you say, played around with the front three," he added. "I think no matter where Bryan plays he's a threat, which he showed again today."

Regarding the game in general, Frank said: "Of course, the emotions inside me are high but I take the positives out of this game. That’s what I believe and how I believe in building a good team and keep adding layers to it.

"Overall, a fine/good performance against a good Man United team which is definitely in flow. We are talking a bit about our, how can you say, level of defensive/attacking threats and to play against a Man Utd side that play with confidence with [Matheus] Cunha, Mbeumo, Amad and Sesko coming on and we kept them to five shots. It's just another example on the other way around that it's not that easy to create in the Premier League even though they had all their big boys out there.

"Second half, I was extremely happy with our response. We are playing at home and of course we all want to win and don't talk too much about (Tottenham's bad) home form and all that. I know we need to win before we don't talk about it. The way we turned it around to stay in the game, kept doing the right thing throughout the second half very happy with that. So close to winning it. On any other day, we win it."