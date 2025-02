The Soweto giants bounced back to winning ways in Cape Town City where they completed a league double over Stellies.

Kaizer Chiefs beat Stellenbosch 1-0 to complete a double over the Cape Winelands side at Athlone Stadium on Friday.

January signing Glody Lilepo grabbed the all-important goal that helped the Sowetoo giants walk away with three points on the road.

GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted to the result.