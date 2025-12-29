'This is genuinely the Bafana Bafana team going to 2026 FIFA World Cup, hoping to beat Spain & France? Hugo Broos must consider Kaizer Chiefs players: Mamelodi Sundowns are letting us down; we were told Mbekezeli Mbokazi is a wrestler, but Orlando Pirates supporters don't know football' - Fans

Bafana Bafana struggled to beat Zimbabwe 3-2 in a tough Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) outing staged at the Marrakesh Stadium.

Despite coming into the match as favourites, South Africa had to rely on an Oswin Appollis late penalty to win the five-goal thriller that ensured they finished second in their group.

Zimbabwe and Angola have been eliminated from the competition without a win.

Have a look at what the fans said after the game, as sampled by GOAL.