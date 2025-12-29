+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Mohau Nkota and Hugo Broos, Bafana BafanaGetty
Seth Willis

'This is genuinely the Bafana Bafana team going to 2026 FIFA World Cup, hoping to beat Spain & France? Hugo Broos must consider Kaizer Chiefs players: Mamelodi Sundowns are letting us down; we were told Mbekezeli Mbokazi is a wrestler, but Orlando Pirates supporters don't know football' - Fans

The national team laboured to a narrow win over COSAFA rivals, the Warriors in a closely contested Group B outing staged at the Marrakesh Stadium on Monday evening. It was a massive result for the 1996 winners, who will, potentially, play Cameroon or the defending champions Ivory Coast, in the next phase.

Bafana Bafana struggled to beat Zimbabwe 3-2 in a tough Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) outing staged at the Marrakesh Stadium.

Despite coming into the match as favourites, South Africa had to rely on an Oswin Appollis late penalty to win the five-goal thriller that ensured they finished second in their group.

Zimbabwe and Angola have been eliminated from the competition without a win. 

Have a look at what the fans said after the game, as sampled by GOAL.

  • Broos and Mbokazi - GFXGOAL

    We must sort our defense

    This game was like pulling teeth. Now we are at AFCON, but if we don’t sort out defense, we’re going to struggle - Redon the Mersey

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 04-RSA-ANGAFP

    Thank you Broos for bringing dignity

    Thank you, Hugo Broos, for bringing dignity to my country, South Africa. We last competed like this in 2002 - Tsoga Motho

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 28-ZWE-RSAAFP

    Zimbabwe were the toughest

    Zimbabwe were the toughest team ever. They never gave us an easy game, compared to Angola and Egypt - Charlie-Paseka Say.

  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Broos turning to prime Cardoso

    Coach Hugo Broos is turning into prime Miguel Cardoso right in front of our eyes - Ke Karabo

  • Sipho Mbule, Bafana Bafana, December 2025Backpage

    Well done Bafana Bafana

    Well done for qualifying for the Knockout stages. We are Bafana Bafana. Zimbabwe must be proud of themselves, they displayed a good football - Sibu Excel

  • Khuliso Mudau and Vincent Pule, Mamelodi Sundowns vs SiweleleBackpage

    Sundowns are letting us down

    Mamelodi Sundowns are letting us down! One gave away a penalty against Egypt. One equalized for Zimbabwe. But we were told Mbekezeli Mbokazi is a wrestler and will not survive VAR at AFCON - Bento

  • Bafana Bafana fansGetty

    Mexico to beat Bafana at WC 5-0?

    I am not sure whether to say Bafana Bafana is poor or Zimbabwe is that good. But all I can say is, come the FIFA World Cup with such tactics, we are getting a 5-0 beating in the opening game against Mexico. I am leaving it to you guys to tell me if we are that bad or Zimbabwe are good. I think Hugo Broos is ageing like Mageu, not wine - Sir Goatedza 

  • Hugo Broos, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    Is this the team we are taking to World Cup?

    This is genuinely the team we're taking to the World Cup? We're really expecting to beat Spain and France with this? Broos must consider Kaizer Chiefs players - Sam Tobi

  • Bafana Bafana fans at the Moses Mabhida StadiumGallo

    Longest seven minutes ever?

    No game has ever stressed me like this one, that was the longest seven minutes I have ever experienced in my entire existence - Mbilu Yanga

  • Orlando Pirates FansBackpage

    Pirates fans don't know football

    Orlando Pirates fans don't know football, the only support their players - Black is Goldz

