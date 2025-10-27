'We’re going for everything' - A summer of shrewd recruitment, designed to surround Son Heung-Min with complementary pieces, has LAFC poised for a deep MLS Cup run

You can hear Son Heung-Min’s laugh from a room over. At least, that’s what Mathieu Choiniere claims. Walk into the LAFC training ground, get your reps in at the gym, listen for long enough, and you will hear that chuckle bouncing around the room.

It is, these days, a fundamental part of the LAFC experience. This club will forever be associated with Son, not only for his hot start on the pitch, but also for the pedigree that comes with him. He carries the weight of a nation on his shoulders every time he puts an LAFC jersey on.

And it’s something he has embraced in full - that much is clear in his laughs, grins, and constant media appearances alone.

But while Son has grabbed the headlines for his transfer fee and fine goal catalogue, there are plenty of others who have set this all up. LAFC may have made headlines when they shattered the MLS transfer record to bring in Son. But three other shrewd summer additions might be just as important - if only because of the way they have complemented Son, and allowed this team to function as a unit.

That trio - Ryan Porteous, Choiniere and Andrew Moran - have all played their part. And if LAFC are to push for MLS Cup this winter in Steve Cherundolo’s final playoff push, then it will be as much down to the supporting cast as the big name.

“I don’t know where we can go. But this club has been going for everything, for every trophy, for every competition, every single time. That won’t change,” Choiniere said.