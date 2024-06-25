Thierry Henry Arsenal 2012Getty
Soham Mukherjee

Thierry Henry in frame for Wales job with FAW confident that salary demands will not create problems

Wales

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry is reportedly being considered as the new Wales manager by the Football Association of Wales (FAW).

  • Henry in line to succeed Rob Page
  • Currently, he is in charge of the France U-21 team
  • His performance in the Olympics will be monitored
