‘They’re growing up’ - Emma Hayes praises USWNT progress as Emily Sonnett chases history: Five keys for SheBelieves Cup final vs. Colombia

The U.S. Women’s National Team are just one game away from lifting the 2026 SheBelieves Cup. After opening the tournament with a 2-0 win over Argentina and following it up with a tight 1-0 victory over Canada, the USWNT now turn their attention to a final clash with Colombia.

The win over Canada pushed the U.S. to the top of the standings with six points, meaning a win - or even a draw - against Colombia would secure an eighth SheBelieves Cup title.

While winning is always the objective, USWNT head coach Emma Hayes was just as pleased with how her team finished the match against Canada.

“Our control of the last 10 minutes of the game, that, for me, is indicative of maturity in the performance,” Hayes said. “It was one of my favorite performances because they’re growing up.”

Growing up, evolving, and winning - it’s just about everything Hayes could hope for from a tournament this early in the year. After deploying two very different starting lineups across the opening matches, it remains to be seen how the USWNT will approach the finale against Colombia.

With a trophy on the line, Hayes may lean more on experience. Then again, it wouldn’t be a USWNT match under Hayes without at least one surprise along the way.