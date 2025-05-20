'There is no coach, who is signing players at Orlando Pirates? Masindi Nemtajela is as scared as Nasreddine Nabi, he can't speak English! Kaizer Chiefs can't pay more than R5 million rand for a player' - Fans

Orlando Pirates have reportedly sealed the services of Marumo Gallants midfielder Masindi Nemtajela, who has shown glimpses of brilliance for his team.
The 22-year-old midfielder has played 16 Premier Soccer League games in the almost concluded 2024/25 season, scoring once and providing an assist as well.
Kaizer Chiefs were also linked with the Gallants man, but reportedly, they failed to meet the asking price.
