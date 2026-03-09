Theo Walcott told he was 'probably drunk' as Patrice Evra slams ex-Arsenal winger for having opinions that are 'dangerous for kids'

Speaking to Stake, Evra pulled no punches regarding his former rival's punditry. "I think Wayne Rooney was being really nice to Theo Walcott, even if he said Man United 07-08 would smash this Arsenal team. Walcott is a good friend, I love him, but saying those kinds of comments shows he's a menace on TV. He should stop doing punditry, this is dangerous for the kids, saying things like this. Even in the FA Cup in 2008, we beat Arsenal with eight defensive players. Our team is the GOAT of the Premier League, don't compare them to this Arsenal team. Walcott was probably drunk when he compared them, if he wasn't, then he's dangerous for society," Evra declared.

Despite his brutal assessment of Walcott's remarks, Evra maintains genuine respect for what Arteta's squad is currently achieving and refused to entertain the idea that Arsenal would be undeserving winners should they lift the trophy. Reflecting on his own career, he added: "When we won the league in 2010-11, people were saying this is the worst Sir Alex Ferguson side ever and we won the league by nine points. People were harsh on us, so I won't say that about Arsenal, if they win, they're champions, that's it."