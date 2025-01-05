'The world was coming to an end' for Rhulani Mokwena after Maghreb Fes 'disaster' as former Orlando Pirates coach admits seeing Wydad Casablanca axe hovering above his head before Moghreb Tetouan win
The ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach heaved a huge sigh of relief after witnessing his side recover from a humiliating home defeat.
- Wydad beat Moghreb Tetouan
- It was recovery from a three-match winless streak
- Mokwena felt relieved after fearing for his job
