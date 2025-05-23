The Rondo: Was Christian Pulisic justified in skipping the Gold Cup, who are the biggest question marks, and can the USMNT still win?

GOAL US writers debate Mauricio Pochettino's roster selection, Pulisic's decision and what it means for the Gold Cup

It's time for everyone to really care about the USMNT again. There are some (semi) competitive games coming up, and plenty of talking points as a result. The Gold Cup may or may not matter, but it will still offer a trophy to play for - and a roster dilemma for the USMNT.

Not-really-new-anymore manager Mauricio Pochettino has released his roster, and there are a few surprises. The headline is that Christian Pulisic opted to sit out the Gold Cup after setting a new career high in minutes for Milan. Is that the right call for a player who consistently battles injury issues, or does it send the wrong message to the program?

There are other big names missing due to the Club World Cup, with the likes of Gio Reyna, Weston Mckennie and Tim Weah all out of this USMNT squad. Antonee Robinson and Yunas Musah are also absent, as is striker Josh Sargent - the latter by coach's decision. Meanwhile, Pochettino has picked a strong MLS contingent, with 17 players from North America's top flight making the roster.

That will certainly be an interesting case study in just how good the league has become. So what to make of it all? Can the USMNT win this thing without some of their big names?

GOAL US writers break it all down in the latest edition of... The Rondo.