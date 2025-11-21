The Rondo, MLS Playoffs edition: Are Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami at risk of another postseason setback - this time vs. FC Cincinnati?

MLS playoffs are back. And they’ve been missed, really. The first round didn’t deliver much in terms of upsets, but there was more than enough drama to whet the appetite. And even if pausing the postseason to avoid clashes with international soccer was the right call, it still felt like something of a buzzkill to see MLS go dormant for a couple of weeks.

But hey, they’re here again - and the bracket looks remarkably good. What we have now are two star-studded semifinals and two more matchups that offer plenty of intrigue in their own right. Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati is a total toss-up, especially with Lionel Messi’s side heading into a brutally tough venue to face Evander and Co.

Anders Dreyer and Hirving “Chucky” Lozano’s San Diego FC are clear favorites against Eric Ramsay’s Minnesota United, but the Loons are a nightmare to play against - and they match up well. And then there’s the Supporters’ Shield winners, the Philadelphia Union, who now have to prove that their league-best record holds weight with rivals NYCFC coming to town.

Making any sort of picks is a fool’s errand - which is why GOAL U.S. writers went ahead and did it anyway in another edition of… The Rondo.