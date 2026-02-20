The Rondo, MLS is back edition: Do Inter Miami have a repeat locked up? Will Lionel Messi snag MVP again? Or can LAFC threaten?

And so here we are. It's MLS season again. There is actual, physical soccer to worry about, and 90 minutes of sport to play every week. Inter Miami won it last year, and look a good bet to do so again. They still have Lionel Messi, of course, and tons of talent to surround him. It is, historically, very hard for MLS clubs to go back to back, but Miami might be able to do it.

Still, there are other contenders. LAFC have upgraded after a good run. Vancouver Whitecaps remain well-balanced and well-coached. Back East, FC Cincinnati and Charlotte could also threaten. There are plenty of newcomers, too. Michael Bradley is here, and will coach the New York Red Bulls now. Timo Werner and James Rodriguez are big signings who will make a splash for teams looking to compete.

And then there's the other stuff: MVP races, surprise contenders, and the teams that improve. GOAL writers break down the upcoming MLS campaign in another edition of... The Rondo.