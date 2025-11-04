+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Lionel Messi, Son Heung-Min MLS PlayoffsGetty/GOAL
Tom Hindle

The Rondo: Inter Miami's postseason jeopardy, Lionel Messi's MLS legacy, peak performances from Son Heung-Min and LAFC, and revisiting Cup picks

Five first-round series will come down to a decisive third game, including Messi and Miami being on the brink of another shock exit

And just like that, we have some MLS playoff drama. A couple of the first-round matchups, in all honesty, were routine. LAFC made a mockery of a good Austin side. Philadelphia showed few qualms about the so-called Supporters' Shield curse, and brushed aside the Chicago Fire. 

Vancouver had an awkward game 2, but still had far too much for Dallas. But some matchups require analysis. It starts with Inter Miami, whose familiar issues have cropped up again -  they can't really defend. San Diego FC aren't as solid as they should be and Portland have met the moment. Meanwhile, Columbus have shown that seeding is just a concept.

Piece it all together, and, after two games, we still have five series intact, and a number of very good teams on upset watch. Isn't that why we love this thing?

GOAL US writers break down the star performers, the biggest disappointments and MLS Cup picks in the latest edition of... The Rondo.

  • Son Heung-Min, LAFCGetty

    What's the key first-round takeaway?

    Tom Hindle: That Miami are still as vulnerable as we all thought. They were convincing in the first game, but looked frighteningly exploitable in the second. Their defensive structure still has to be called into question, and even if they beat Nashville, anyone can pip them in a one-off.

    Ryan Tolmich: That LAFC are really, really good. We've seen plenty of great duos in this league, and Son Heung-Min and Denis Bouanga might be among the best. If they keep playing at this level, they'll have an argument - and LAFC could have another MLS Cup.

    Alex Labidou: Just how tight everything is between the remaining teams. Austin FC and FC Dallas were quickly bounced because of their lack of quality, but every team remaining has, at times, shown why they are viable contenders. That includes the Portland Timbers, who have a realistic chance of upsetting San Diego FC, the top seed in the West. Parity is king in MLS, and its showing again in these playoffs. And can we talk about the ugly scenes in Chicago? Despite the Fire’s best efforts, including Gregg Berhalter's pleas, the team’s support group was unruly, disrespectful, and out of control. The club put out a statement, saying, “We’re disappointed in the unacceptable chanting that came from a group of supporters at this evening’s match."

  • Los Angeles Football Club v Austin FC - 2025 MLS Cup PlayoffsGetty Images Sport

    Who has impressed you in the first round?

    TH: Son Heung-Min is the obvious answer, after he absolutely ripped Austin to shreds. Tai Baribo looks to be finding some form for the Union, too. For teams as a whole, though, a word for the Columbus Crew, who, despite a tough regular season, still have a lot about them. Cincinnati should still be faves, but Wilfried Nancy's side could spring an upset against their rivals, which would be quite the story. 

    RT: We're not getting too worked up over a series win over a wild card team, but shoutout to the Union for their performances. In the first game, they came back from the dead to break the Fire's hearts. In the second, they ripped those hearts right out within the game's first 30 minutes. It was ruthless and determined, and exactly the type of performance a team needs in the postseason to ensure nothing silly happens.

    AL: Son's quick adaptation to the playoffs, continuing his unbelievable partnership with Bouanga, has to be the top of the list. It isn’t always easy for foreign players to adjust to the playoffs. We’ve seen stars such as Thierry Henry (outside of 2014) and Didier Drogba, for example, struggle with the format. Son has made it look seamless, and it’s scary to think that LAFC are peaking at the right time.

  • Lionel Messi Inter Miami 2025Getty

    What is at stake for Messi's MLS legacy?

    TH: He's still the greatest player to ever kick a ball in this mad league, and the lack of proper squad planning doesn't take much away from that. Sure, Messi has done a pretty good job of employing his mates here, and deserves some criticism for the way he has influenced transfer and managerial policy. But how can you argue with someone who has tallied nearly 100 goal contributions in all competitions in three years and have a go at his legacy? He remains the GOAT.

    RT: A loss would say that this iteration of the team failed to reach the on-field goal: MLS Cup. Since Messi's arrival, the club has built a superteam of friends. But in his two prior playoff runs, success has eluded them. It's not a total failure, of course, as they do have silverware and a Club World Cup run to show for it. But the truth is that, over the last few seasons, Miami have proven to be a very flawed team. If those issues come back to bite them again? It would surely sour the taste of an era that has been incredible off the field but lacking on it, given the names involved.

    AL: Inter Miami should win handily at home, but if that doesn’t happen, one would expect the team to learn and change its player recruitment approach. Unlike last year with Tata Martino, you’d expect manager Javier Mascherano to stick around - it's part of the perks of being tied to Messi. And pursuing stars at the top of the roster is largely OK, though chasing Neymar would be ill-advised considering his form and injury issues. But leadership need to consider building around its foundation with players who have MLS experience. It’s been demonstrated in two seasons now that the playoffs are a different animal than the regular season, and the Herons weren’t exactly top of the class in the season, either. Adding MLS veterans in defense and on the bench, for example, would really push this team forward.

  • FC Cincinnati v Columbus Crew - 2025 MLS Cup PlayoffsGetty Images Sport

    Who are your picks for decisive Game 3s?

    TH: Tough one! At least three of them truly hang in the balance. So, to advance: Charlotte, Seattle, Cincinnati, Inter Miami, San Diego (there was nothing flashy about these picks). 

    RT: Charlotte probably have a slight advantage with home field and Wilfried Zaha back in the mix, while Miami can say the same against Nashville, with home field and a player named Lionel Messi in their XI. Starpower, generally, wins out in do-or-die games. The other three games? Much tighter. The Sounders made a statement against Minnesota United, and they're experienced enough to ride that momentum to another win. The Crew are, too, but FC Cincinnati is probably too good to let that happen. And San Diego is under pressure to prove the regular season was not a fluke. If Hirving Lozano is all the way bought in, they should emerge from their series with the Timbers.

    AL: Let’s go with Charlotte, Seattle, FC Cincinnati, Inter Miami, and - in a massive upset - the Timbers. Despite what San Diego might say publicly, it still appears as if the Lozano incident is lingering with this team, and they might actually play better without him - as evidenced by their uptick in the last few games. This is a new franchise going up against a team with experience and history as an MLS Cup winner. Expect Phil Neville's side to bunker down and steal one in San Diego. The other Game 3 to watch is Minnesota vs Seattle. Cristian Roldan and the Sounders have a tough test against Eric Ramsay's Loons, but Brian Schmetzer's track record in elimination games and finals is impressive. They should narrowly escape.

  • Thomas Muller, WhitecapsImagn

    Revisiting MLS Cup picks: Still believe?

    TH: Not really, but for continuity's sake, Miami still win this thing (but wouldn't be surprised if they don't). 

    RT: Yeah, nothing to worry about, at least not yet. Miami are still Miami and Messi is still Messi. And until the final whistle blows and the scoreboard says they're out, it's worth backing the Argentine to do what he does: win.

    AL: FC Cincinnati’s 4-0 loss to Columbus has raised some doubts about their title challenge. Yes, FCC should still be favored against the Crew in Game 3, but their defensive fragilities in Game 2 give others a blueprint on how to beat a team that should be stout in the backline. In their place, Thomas Muller's Vancouver Whitecaps looked brilliant, with the German playing his part with a goal in the series opener. Yes, they were up against FC Dallas, but teams have to beat the opponents in front of them, and they looked confident and dominant.