The Rondo: Debating the 2025 Gold Cup - did Mexico deserve to win, was Christian Pulisic actually missed, and what did Mauricio Pochettino learn about this USMNT?

GOAL US writers discuss how much this tournament mattered, big picture, considering Pulisic and other regulars were missing

Was it all inevitable, all along? The USMNT lost to Mexico in the final of the Gold Cup on Sunday night. Sports are rarely predictable, but this just felt right. The U.S. were good. Mexico were better. The U.S. played well. Mexico are more talented. There was a gap in quality, and when it came down to it, that gap was a bit too wide for the U.S. to bridge.

But that doesn't make a loss easier to take. It doesn't alleviate the disappointment for Mauricio Pochettino, his team, or even the fans. The U.S. tripped on the final hurdle. That will sting.

But some things are worth digging into here. The first is that this was a depleted roster, with a number of players trying to make their case for a spot in the team next year. The second is that the tournament followed a pair of embarrassing international friendly losses. The third - and this might be the most encouraging - is that a divided fan base seems to have come together, at least just a little bit.

Article continues below

Did this tournament matter much, big picture, considering Christian Pulisic and a number of other regulars were out? Can the USMNT's run to the final be considered a success?

GOAL US writers break it all down in the latest edition of... The Rondo.