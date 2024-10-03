The Rondo, Christian Pulisic edition: For which other European clubs could the USMNT and Milan standout start?

GOAL US writers debate whether USMNT captain is world-class and speculate where he could play other than Milan

Christian Pulisic is in the form of his life. The USMNT's captain has been a crucial part of Milan's side, even as the Rossonieri have struggled their way through the early part of the season. And he's played hero for the USMNT, too, rescuing the national team in a 1-1 draw against New Zealand in September.

It's all led to conversation as to just how good Pulisic is - and how good he can be? Is the attacking midfielder world-class? Is he just on the precipice? Is he well-placed to carry the new-look USMNT to success under Mauricio Pochettino with a World Cup less than two years away?

Part of that assessment is placing Pulisic in context with peers around the global game. And one way to consider those comps is to project which other European teams would seek to add Pulisic to their squads, if the opportunity existed.

It's all hypothetical, of course, but it makes for a compelling conversation. Our GOAL US writers are up to the task, as they consider Pulisic's season so far, and debate which teams in Europe he could immediately start for, in this Christian Pulisic edition of... The Rondo.