GOAL writers debate the drama of the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony, Rodri's win and chaos surrounding soccer's marquee event

After a chaotic day, here we are: Rodri is the Ballon d'Or winner. It was widely reported, for weeks, that Vinicius Jr had the award wrapped up, and understandably so. After all, Vinicius had been the most effective forward in the world over the course of the club season - and with big goals throughout the Champions League, it all made sense. Of course, it all got very dramatic, very quickly.

Just as reports emerged Monday that Rodri was set to receive his first Golden Ball, Real Madrid boycotted the event, and what should have been a celebration became an evening marred by controversy.

So many questions. On the men's side, did the right man win? Was there ever really any doubt that Lamine Yamal would clinch a Kopa Trophy? Can American fans ever expect a U.S. men's national team player to contend for the award? And from a macro view, after Madrid decided not to show, is this once prestigious award now tarnished?

GOAL writers unpack all those questions in the Ballon d'Or edition edition of... The Rondo.