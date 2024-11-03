Fiacre Ntwari and Peter Shalulile, Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Michael Madyira

The resurgence of Peter Shalulile: Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi refuses to take credit - 'I wouldn’t want to steal the fame and create an impression I did anything extraordinary to help him'

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCKaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCKaizer ChiefsKnockout CupMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Polokwane CityPolokwane CityP. ShalulileI. RaynersM. Mngqithi

The Namibia international started the season on a slow note but has picked himself up in recent matches.

  • Shalulile had a difficult start to the season
  • But he has now started scoring
  • Mngqithi refuses to take credit for Shalulile's resurgence
