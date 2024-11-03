The resurgence of Peter Shalulile: Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi refuses to take credit - 'I wouldn’t want to steal the fame and create an impression I did anything extraordinary to help him'
The Namibia international started the season on a slow note but has picked himself up in recent matches.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Shalulile had a difficult start to the season
- But he has now started scoring
- Mngqithi refuses to take credit for Shalulile's resurgence