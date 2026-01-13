AFP
'The result is unfair!' - PSG boss Luis Enrique laments 'strange' Coupe de France defeat to neighbours Paris FC as Ligue 1 champions' back-to-back treble dreams go up in smoke
A shock in Paris
The balance of power in the French capital was briefly upended on Monday evening as PSG crashed out of the Coupe de France following a stunning defeat to neighbours. The loss sends shockwaves through French football, not only because of the disparity in wealth between the two sides but because it extinguishes PSG's hopes of replicating last season's clean sweep of trophies. However, despite the humiliation of losing a derby to a Ligue 2 outfit, Luis Enrique remained defiant in his post-match assessment, claiming his side produced a "complete" performance that deserved far more than a premature exit.
Speaking to the press after the final whistle, the former Barcelona boss appeared almost baffled by the outcome. His side controlled possession and created numerous openings but failed to find a way past a resolute Paris FC defence. For Enrique, the process was correct, even if the scoreboard told a different story.
"I think it is very easy to talk about this match: it was a very complete match, we played very well, we did all the work and we dominated the game, I don't see any problem with the match," Luis Enrique said.
"But you have to score goals and we didn't score, that's football, I'm very satisfied with what I saw collectively and individually. The result is unfair but we have to accept it."
Bizarre result for the European champions
The defeat has immediately sparked questions about PSG’s ruthlessness in front of goal, but Enrique was quick to dismiss the idea that this loss serves as a "warning" for the remainder of the campaign. In his view, a team that dominates proceedings to such an extent usually wins nine times out of 10.
"If you look at the result maybe [it is a warning], but we were very superior throughout the match, it's a strange result," he explained.
The Spaniard did acknowledge the pain of exiting a competition that holds a special place in the club’s history. The Coupe de France is often seen as the minimum requirement for PSG, and falling at this hurdle is a significant blow to the project. Yet, Enrique remained philosophical about the manner of the defeat.
"It is not our objective [to lose] because it is a competition that we love, we have to accept it and that's how it is," he added. "If I have to lose matches, I would like it to be this way."
Ramos fumes at anti-football tactics
While the manager took a philosophical route, striker Goncalo Ramos was far less diplomatic. The Portuguese forward, who started the match but failed to find the net, directed his anger towards the match officials and the tactics employed by the opposition.
Paris FC, managed by Stephane Gilli, executed a perfect defensive game plan, but Ramos felt they crossed the line into "anti-football," accusing the referee of allowing time-wasting and disruption to go unpunished throughout the 90 minutes.
"Our team played its game and well done to them because they played good football. And I believe that the referee let things unfold and they played anti-football and the referee did nothing or said nothing," Ramos vented to beIN Sports.
"It was anti-football from the beginning to the end. And that shouldn't happen like that because the referees are there to apply the rules and to prevent this type of thing from taking place. We are there to play and it is not very pleasant to see that."
No excuses for PSG
The elimination comes amidst a brutal run of fixtures for the French champions, who are juggling domestic duties with a high-pressure Champions League campaign. However, Ramos refused to use fatigue as a crutch for the poor result. With the treble now impossible, the focus must shift immediately to retaining the Ligue 1 title and conquering Europe once again.
"Yes, we had a lot of matches but that is not an excuse," Ramos insisted, shutting down suggestions that the squad was overworked. "We are ready and we are a top-level team. We prepare every day. Right now, it's over and we can't do anything about it. There are other competitions we want to win."
