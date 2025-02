The Brazilians restored the six-point gap between them and their nearest PSL title challengers Orlando Pirates.

Mamelodi Sundowns beat Golden Arrows 4-0 to maintain their grip on the top of the Premier Soccer League table.

Peter Shalulile grabbed a brace in that match while Lucas Ribeiro Costa and Teboho Mokoena weighed in with some goals.

