Motaungs warned that Kaizer Chiefs are 'bound to have problems' because of Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef as Mfundo Vilakazi & Mduduzi Shabalala will 'learn the hard way'

Baloyi's assessment of the Chiefs' coaches differs from that of former Mamelodi Sundowns star Phelelani Mpangase, who tipped the two to succeed.

"Let me be honest, after the coach [Nabi] left, Chiefs have been doing well in terms of trying to win games because, if you look, they weren’t winning games before," Mpangase told KickOff.

"Rather, they were drawing games, but now you can see that these other coaches are giving Chiefs players a little bit more freedom, which helps the team win games."

Mpangase listed players who are livelier compared to when Nabi was in charge.

"Look at Mfundo Vilakazi; he expresses himself when he gets a chance. Mduduzi Shabalala has been doing very well; he has been exceptional. They are playing well now."

"The coaches are giving them that freedom. Look at [Dillan] Solomons; it's the same Solomons we saw at [Moroka] Swallows, who plays up and down and shows a lot of creativity."

"I believe that, slowly but surely, players are coming back. They are gaining their confidence again, and overall, I think they are doing well," he concluded.