The next Mohau Nkota and Mbekezeli Mbokazi? Orlando Pirates sign two South African starlets as Soweto giants look to end long wait for league title
Starlets land at Pirates
Premier Soccer League heavyweights Orlando Pirates have signed South African teenagers.
Ntando Ngcobo, born in 2007, and Thato Mabena, born a year later, are understood to have signed for the Sea Robbers.
How skilful are Ngcobo and Mabena?
Ngcobo has been tipped to develop and become the next top winger in the country. His courage to face the defenders and skilfully manoeuvre past them is one of the traits that see him tipped for future success.
The teenager comes from Amanzimtoti in KZN and has joined the Soweto giants from Langalibalele Sports Academy, an institution where Mbekezeli Mbokazi was developed before a move to join the Buccaneers.
On the other hand, Mabena has joined Orlando Pirates from Panorama FC, and he is seen as the next midfield maestro given his nascent technical abilities.
Previously, Pirates signed Cruze Rheeder and Cristian Derbyshire from Panorama, and they are part of the reserve team pushing for the Diski Challenge title.
- Backpage
Pirates develop, Bafana benefit
Pirates scouting department's ability to spot players at relatively young ages and the club's patience to nurture young talents has been, in recent times, lauded.
Top players that come to mind when this discussion takes place are Mohau Nkota, Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Relebohile Mofokeng. Camren Dansin, who announced himself to the world during a recent game against Mamelodi Sundowns, is also always given a special mention. The fact that the 20-year-old midfield maestro stunned experienced Ronwen Williams with a pinpoint long-range strike made his performance then even more exciting.
So far Nkota and Mbokazi have left the Buccaneers, and they did depart after establishing themselves as top players for the club and the national team, Bafana Bafana. Indeed, both were in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals, and Mbokazi was involved in all the games.
Mofokeng is still with the club, but he has been tipped for a big move in the immediate future. President Yama, 2000, a skilful forward, is also a key player under Hugo Broos and is expected to be part of the 2026 World Cup squad.
Given his techniques and ability to play across the positions in the attacking department, it is easy to predict that his exit from Pirates is a matter of when, not if.
- Backpage
Strengthening amid focus on titles
Both the first team and the Diski Challenge side are mounting a serious campaign to win the titles.
While the senior team under Abdeslam Ouaddou are deep in the PSL title race against Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs, the DDC side are enjoying an impressive run on that front.
Ouaddou and his side have already bagged the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout trophies, and focus is firmly on the PSL and later, the Nedbank Cup.
To strengthen the first team, Andre De Jong from Stellenbosch FC, as well as Daniel Msendami and Mpho Chabatsane from Marumo Gallants, were brought on board.