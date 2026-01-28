Ngcobo has been tipped to develop and become the next top winger in the country. His courage to face the defenders and skilfully manoeuvre past them is one of the traits that see him tipped for future success.

The teenager comes from Amanzimtoti in KZN and has joined the Soweto giants from Langalibalele Sports Academy, an institution where Mbekezeli Mbokazi was developed before a move to join the Buccaneers.

On the other hand, Mabena has joined Orlando Pirates from Panorama FC, and he is seen as the next midfield maestro given his nascent technical abilities.

Previously, Pirates signed Cruze Rheeder and Cristian Derbyshire from Panorama, and they are part of the reserve team pushing for the Diski Challenge title.