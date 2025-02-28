The Kickoff: MLS Matchday 2 arrives as Seattle Sounders' Jordan Morris looks to stay hot, reigning champs LA Galaxy look to bounce back and Columbus Crew look to prove doubters wrong

GOAL takes a look at some key storylines heading into the second Matchday of MLS action in 2025

MLS’s first Matchday more than lived up to expectations, delivering standout performances from some unlikely heroes. As we look back, one team stood above the rest— the Columbus Crew, who made a statement with a dominant opening-day display and currently sit atop of the league's Eastern Conference on goal differential.

Now, with Matchday 2 on the horizon, key storylines are already taking shape.

Seattle Sounders striker Jordan Morris is on the verge of history, just one goal away from becoming the club’s all-time leading scorer. Meanwhile, reigning champions LA Galaxy are still searching for their first win of the season after a disappointing opener against expansion side San Diego FC.

Article continues below

And then there’s Columbus. Can the Crew maintain their high standards in 2025 despite losing both starting strikers Cucho Hernandez and Christian Ramirez and another key player in wingback Yaw Yeboah in recent months?

GOAL dives into all that and more in The Kickoff -- a weekly preview series highlighting three of the biggest storylines heading into each MLS Matchday, plus key trends to watch as the season unfolds.