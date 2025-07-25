The Kickoff: Contenders San Diego FC and Nashville SC bring fireworks to MLS's return, Wilfried Zaha's Charlotte FC host Toronto FC, and Inter Miami's Lionel Messi is suspended

GOAL takes a look at some of the major MLS storylines emerging ahead of Matchday 27

They're back! Friday Night Lights returns as MLS hosts a six-match slate Friday evening to kick off three days of league action following the All-Star break for Matchday 27. The biggest match of the night to kickstart things? An #MLSAfterDark showcase between two of the best in the league, and a potential MLS Cup meeting as San Diego FC hosts Nashville SC Friday evening.

MVP candidates Anders Dreyer and Sam Surridge will go head-to-head, kickstarting a weekend of action across the league.

Come Saturday, Wilfried Zaha and red-hot Charlotte FC will look to continue their upward trajectory when they host Toronto FC, who are looking to turn a new leaf themselves following the departures of Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne. Then, in the West, Real Salt Lake and budding USMNT star Diego Luna host Cristian Espinoza and the San Jose Earthquakes in a match between two teams fighting for a playoff spot in the conference.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami clashes with FC Cincinnati in a top-tier Eastern Conference match, though the Herons could be shorthanded for the contest. Defender Maxi Falcon is already suspended for the match due to yellow card accumulation, and both Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba have been suspended after their controversial decision to skip the MLS All-Star Game.

GOAL dives into all that and more in The Kickoff, a weekly preview of each MLS Matchday.