The Soweto giants succumbed to their second league defeat of the season when they went down in Limpopo.

Kaizer Chiefs had an unsuccessful trip to Peter Mokaba Stadium where they lost 1-0 to SuperSport United in a Premier Soccer League match on Saturday.

Tashreeq Morris scored the all-important goal that handed Matsatsantsa maximum points.

Fans reacted to Amakhosi's defeat and GOAL takes a look at some of the comments.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱