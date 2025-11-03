The future is bright for South African football and Kaizer Chiefs! Two Amakhosi strikers and ex-Chelsea FC trialist score as Amajimbos secure historic World Cup win

South Africa's first open chance came in the 15th minute, but the South Americans regrouped quickly and cleared the danger after their goalkeeper, Geronimo Govea, had parried the ball back into play.

Hard-fighting Amajimbos were reduced to ten men in the 35th minute when Sive Pama was red-carded. Initially, the Amajimbo star was yellow-carded, but the referee changed his mind after a VAR assessment and sent off the South African youngster.

It took Amajimbos just three minutes to break the deadlock after they had been reduced to 10 players. Emile Witbooi was first denied by the goalpost but found the back of the net with the rebound in the 38th minute.

In the 42nd minute, Neo Bohloko, Kaizer Chiefs’ DDC striker, almost doubled South Africa's lead, but he was denied by the Bolivian goalkeeper.

Govea denied South Africa once more in the 45th minute; Kamohelo Mareletse, the captain, attempted to strike with a well-taken effort, but the South American goalkeeper was hawk-eyed to deny him.