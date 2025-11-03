The future is bright for South African football and Kaizer Chiefs! Two Amakhosi strikers and ex-Chelsea FC trialist score as Amajimbos secure historic World Cup win
SA down Bolivia
South Africa began their FIFA U17 group assignments in an emphatic fashion after seeing off Bolivia 3-1 in Qatar on Monday.
Amajimbos returned to the finals for the first time since 2015 and began their campaign with a positive result that is set to boost their chances of reaching the knockout stage.
Chances and goals
South Africa's first open chance came in the 15th minute, but the South Americans regrouped quickly and cleared the danger after their goalkeeper, Geronimo Govea, had parried the ball back into play.
Hard-fighting Amajimbos were reduced to ten men in the 35th minute when Sive Pama was red-carded. Initially, the Amajimbo star was yellow-carded, but the referee changed his mind after a VAR assessment and sent off the South African youngster.
It took Amajimbos just three minutes to break the deadlock after they had been reduced to 10 players. Emile Witbooi was first denied by the goalpost but found the back of the net with the rebound in the 38th minute.
In the 42nd minute, Neo Bohloko, Kaizer Chiefs’ DDC striker, almost doubled South Africa's lead, but he was denied by the Bolivian goalkeeper.
Govea denied South Africa once more in the 45th minute; Kamohelo Mareletse, the captain, attempted to strike with a well-taken effort, but the South American goalkeeper was hawk-eyed to deny him.
Strong show in second half
Just as they started the first half, Amajimbos showed hunger and determination when the second half began. And it did not take them long because in the 50th minute, they doubled their lead through Bohloko.
The South Americans pulled one back in the 71st minute when they were awarded a penalty. Following a VAR check, the referee pointed at the spot, and Bolivia waited to take the opportunity. South Africans protested the decision.
The numerically disadvantaged Africans kept on fighting, and in the third minute of added time, they struck again. Shaun Els scored to ensure Amajimbos stretched the lead further late into the game, and there was no chance their Group A rivals would fight back.
Witbooi shows his worth once again
The youngster, the Cape Town City star and ex-Chelsea trialist, was a shining gem for Amajimbos against Bolivia. He not only scored, but his overall performance was impressive, sending a signal that the Cape Town-born star is set to go far.
He has always been a pivotal star for Amajimbos, and the team is in the global finals courtesy of a goal he scored against Egypt in a CAF U17 Africa Cup of Nations group-stage showdown.
Given how he troubled the Bolivians, Mareletse of Mamelodi Sundowns was named Player of the Match.
Shaun Els, another Chiefs star, showed his brilliance too, as well as Alwande Booysen, who got two assists, plays for Golden Arrows under Manqoba Mngqithi, and was also a joy to watch on Monday.
Who is next for Amajimbos?
South Africa, on top of Group A, will play tournament hosts, Qatar, on Thursday.
Amajimbos would then wrap up their Group A campaign against Italy on Sunday.