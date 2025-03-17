The debate dividing Mzansi: Should Mamelodi Sundowns talisman Lucas Ribeiro be given a shot at Bafana Bafana?

Orlando Pirates' win over Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs' struggles should be dominating local football talk, but another chat is stealing the spotlight.

The hot topic on everyone’s lips is not who won or lost, it’s Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos’ comments on Lucas Ribeiro getting a call-up for the national team.

The Sundowns forward has been in superb form, but his eligibility and necessity for South Africa’s national team has sparked intense debate.

Could Ribeiro don the green and gold of Bafana? Does his inclusion elevate or hinder the national setup?

Here, GOAL dives into the complexities surrounding Ribeiro’s potential naturalisation and whether he’s truly needed in Broos’ plans.

