Hugo Broos insists SA players should be 'respected' amid calls for Mamelodi Sundowns superstar Lucas Ribeiro Costa to be naturalised and play for Bafana Bafana - 'I don’t want to make foreign players South Africans'
The lefty has been great for Masandawana, and with the Brazil ignoring him, calls for his inclusion in Bafana Bafana have been gaining momentum.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Broos not fancing Ribeiro for Bafana
- Belgian coach prioritizes local talent
- Next up a challenge against Benin and Lesotho