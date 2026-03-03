The crisis meeting! Kaizer Chiefs' technical team response to unwanted Soweto derby history in defeat to Orlando Pirates - 'We have been unlucky'
- Backpage
Why the 3-0 loss hurt Chiefs supporters
Kaizer Chiefs wanted to bounce back from back-to-back losses on Saturday when they hosted Orlando Pirates, a team they had not defeated in the last five PSL meetings.
However, they ended up suffering a defeat they last experienced 25 years ago. The loss, potentially, killed the club's hope of winning the league this season.
- Backpage
The only way to bounce back is to work
Amakhosi are currently fifth on the table with 30 points from 17 games, 11 points less than Bucs and leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. However, coach Cedric Kaze is convinced his team can get back in the race by working hard.
"The only way to bounce back is to work. I just spoke to the players right now, and I told them we have a very, very big debt to our fans. The only way to redeem ourselves is to pick up points in the next games," The Burundian told the media.
“To go there and show that what happened today was an accident, even though it was a derby, and it shouldn’t have happened.
“But the only way is to keep our heads up, work very hard, go on the next games, and try to pick up as many points as we can," he added.
- Backpage
Chiefs have been unlucky
“The only way is to go back and to show the players and everyone what has worked before,” Kaze continued.
"Sometimes it’s not even complicated, you go basic things first, try first to defend better, to not concede goals. I’m pretty sure that in the first 15 games of the league, we were a team that did not concede a lot of goals, I’m pretty sure that gives confidence as well to the players.
“But at the same time, we have to acknowledge that we have been a little bit unlucky with a lot of injuries, especially the players at the back, and you have to change the back every game, and that contributed as well to not having a good record," he concluded.
- Backpage
Coaches living on borrowed time?
Initially, Chiefs have fired coaches with just a couple of matches to go, and appointed an interim technical team.
If the poor run continues, then Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef might be replaced even before the season concludes.