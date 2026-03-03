The crisis meeting! Kaizer Chiefs' technical team response to unwanted Soweto derby history in defeat to Orlando Pirates - 'We have been unlucky'

Amakhosi are currently fifth on the table with 30 points from 17 games, 11 points less than Bucs and leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. However, coach Cedric Kaze is convinced his team can get back in the race by working hard.

"The only way to bounce back is to work. I just spoke to the players right now, and I told them we have a very, very big debt to our fans. The only way to redeem ourselves is to pick up points in the next games," The Burundian told the media.

“To go there and show that what happened today was an accident, even though it was a derby, and it shouldn’t have happened.

“But the only way is to keep our heads up, work very hard, go on the next games, and try to pick up as many points as we can," he added.